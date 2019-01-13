Amazon reportedly working on a ‘Netflix’ for video games

Amazon could be working on a new game streaming platform (Source: Reuters)

Amazon is building a new video game streaming service, reports have suggested. This means that Amazon will leave no stone unturned when it comes to expansion in the video gaming arena. Amazon already owns Twitch, which is one of the most prominent game live streaming service in the world.

The new video streaming platform is reportedly similar to Microsoft’s Project xCloud and Google’s Project Stream, which are also reportedly in the making, as per The Information report. The unnamed service by the Internet giant seeks to remove the expensive hardware such as consoles or PCs to run graphically intensive games. Similar to its rivals, Amazon could also use powerful data centres to run the games that would be then streamed to smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and other devices.

However, it is being said that Amazon’s new video game streaming service is unlikely to see an announcement until 2020.

The company is already in talks with game publishers to distribute various titles through the service, says the report. Although there is not much to be ascertained about the rumoured project at this moment, Amazon surely has the money to pull off a project such as this.

Amazon will be joining the list of companies that are building what can only be termed as a ‘Netflix’ for video games. Amazon’s new service is similar to what Google and Microsoft are planning for gamers.

Google’s Project Stream is already letting select fans to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey through the service after testing by the public. As per reports, Microsoft’s Project xCloud will let developers “deploy and dramatically scale access to their games across all devices on Project xCloud with no additional work.”