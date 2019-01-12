Amazon Great Indian Sale start from this date; attractive offers on Redmi, OnePlus, Honor smartphones

One of India's largest e-commerce company Amazon has announced dates for Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Amazon is offering free delivery order for the first time during the sale.

One of India’s largest e-commerce company Amazon has announced dates for Amazon Great Indian Sale. It will take place from January 20 to January 23. The company will also offer early access to prime members. They will get early access of 12 hours on the top deals, which will begin from 12 noon on January 19. In India, the prime membership costs Rs 999 per year.

In prime membership, one can get special privileges like early deals, faster deliveries at zero extra cost as also free access to Amazon Prime video and music content.

The e-commerce firm is also offering free delivery order for the first time during the sale. It entered into a tie-up with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards and EMI.

The company is also offering no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards during the sale. Customers will get exchange benefits on products like television sets, smartphones, ACs, and other products.

It will offer deals in a number of products like smartphones. Some phones that have been highlighted in Amazon’s landing page for sale are Redmi Y2, OnePlus 6T, Honor 8X and Huawei Nova 3i.

Also read: Echo, Fire TV stick to stay on Amazon: What happens to discounts, cash back — all about new e-commerce rules

Smartphones like Redmi and Honor are likely to get a price cut during the sale as has been seen in the past. Another device that may be considered during the sale is iPhone X, which might have a great price cut.

