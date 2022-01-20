Walmart invites Indian e-commerce sellers to sell in US market

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Walmart said selected sellers will benefit from Walmart Fulfillment Services, which allows them to use Walmart’s warehousing and delivery infrastructure in the U.S along with platform tools to streamline their operations and manage promotions and feedback.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Walmart on Thursday said it is inviting select Indian sellers to join its Walmart Marketplace that serves over 120 million shoppers monthly in the US. The company, which owns Flipkart in India, in a statement, said the country is already one of its top sourcing markets, and it has set an ambitious goal of exporting $10 billion from India each year by 2027. Flipkart had 3.75 lakh sellers on its marketplace till September last year and was expecting over 4.2 lakh sellers by December.

Walmart said inviting Indian sellers is part of its global drive to attract international sellers and expand the Walmart Marketplace’s product assortment. Selected sellers will benefit from Walmart Fulfillment Services, which allows them to use Walmart’s warehousing and delivery infrastructure in the U.S along with platform tools to streamline their operations and manage promotions and feedback. Walmart added that it shares U.S. customer insights and global supply chain best practices and business planning strategies with its Marketplace sellers to help them succeed in the U.S.

“Building on our long history of partnership with Indian exporters, Walmart is now offering Indian businesses the opportunity to further their export dreams as Marketplace sellers. They will be able to leverage our global supply chain infrastructure and receive support to help them reach millions of daily customers in the U.S.,” said Michelle Mi, Walmart Vice President, Emerging Markets and Business Development – Global Sourcing in a statement.

The company said it has set up a dedicated Cross Border Trade team in India to help sellers onboard and grow on the platform. The team supports local sellers to meet applicable international regulations and Walmart Responsible Sourcing standards, develop new product lines and enhance their capabilities in packaging, marketing, supply chain management and more to upgrade their operations for export success. Delphi Leather India, Mahi Exports, Touchstone Gems & Jewelry and Welspun are among Indian sellers on the Walmart Marketplace currently.

Walmart already runs its Vriddhi supplier development programme in India for Indian MSMEs to help them train for selling overseas and participate in the global supply chain. Launched in 2019, the programme aims to directly train 50,000 Indian MSMEs with the business skills to succeed as suppliers to Walmart, Flipkart, and other global marketplace platforms.