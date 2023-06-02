Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The UP government announced the launch of a 15-day registration campaign for unregistered Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the state. The campaign will cover all 75 districts of the state till 15th June, according to the release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The campaign aims to register about 14 lakh MSMEs which are currently not registered with the Udyam platform.

The central government has made Udyam registration mandatory to avail of the benefits and subsidies from government schemes for MSMEs.

According to the MSME and Export Promotion Department of Uttar Pradesh, the state is home to over 90 lakh MSMEs, but only 14 lakh MSMEs are registered with Udyam. “The Directorate of Industries will organise camps for registration of MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) in each district. Additionally, the MSMEs themselves can also register by visiting the portal. All eligible MSMEs will be eligible for registration,” the statement said.

The government aims to formalise the informal MSMEs and enable them to avail of benefits such as Rs 5 lakh health benefits for micro-entrepreneurs. The campaign is highlighting these benefits to encourage non-registered MSMEs to register.

Moreover, free insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh under the soon-to-be-implemented accident insurance scheme is also being offered to the micro-enterprises who volunteer to register.

“In the micro-enterprise category, those with an investment of up to Rs 1 crore and a turnover of up to Rs 5 crore will be registered. Under the small enterprise category, eligible enterprises will have an investment of up to Rs 10 crore and a turnover of Rs 50 crore. Similarly, in the medium category, enterprises with an investment of up to Rs 50 crore and a turnover of up to Rs 250 crore will be able to register,” said the statement.

