Workplace 2021: Seven key deeptech trends that will impact nature of modern-day offices

By Ramesh Sivasubramanian

The dual effects of the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as technological advancements will greatly impact the nature of the workplace in 2021. Technologies utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things are becoming increasingly prevalent and will be used extensively by not only developers, data scientists, and engineers, but by employees in other business functions as well. With this in mind, I have predicted seven trends that will arise in the workplace in 2021.

Voice AI- With a growing number of digital workers using virtual employee assistants on a daily basis, Voice AI will play a major role in the lives of employees everywhere. According to Statista, by 2024, the number of digital voice assistants in existence is forecasted to be 8.4 billion units, which would be higher than the world’s population. Moreover, Voicebot.ai found that 58 per cent of all adults online have used voice search, which may make it even easier to adopt voice-based assistants in the workplace, due to the degree of familiarity. Augmented with ML, Voice AI has the capability to align with what the user requests the system and provide relevant information. In fact, applications that can mimic regional accents and modulations are already getting popular, thus ensuring a near-human touch to voice assistants. The power of voice assistants is such that they can service both people working inside and outside an organization, such as suppliers, distributors, and consumers. With touch-based biometrics becoming a health hazard, voice recognition is well on its way to become yet another preferred mode for workplace access and employee attendance.

AI everywhere – The role of AI in enterprise applications and its usage is rapidly increasing. For example, machine learning capabilities can be used in intelligent process management platforms to assist in decision management and integrate with technologies that facilitate predictive analytics. In Payroll, machine learning can help in identifying anomalies in data both at the input and output stage to avert errors and speed up processing. Predictive maintenance utilizes AI and ML, specifically for unplanned events in which the system can examine data to predict and also continuously learn on the basis of such unplanned events to improve the prediction. In Logistics machine learning supports in-memory optimization and last-mile planning that assesses multiple real-time data before delivering the final fleet plan suggestions, including driver and vehicle availability, nature of the consignment, etc., simplifying the dreaded task of freight planning.

From digital assistants to predictive maintenance, AI and Machine Learning have many potential applications that can immensely transform the workplace and help organizations achieve better results. The addition of IoT platforms to Enterprise Software will be a game-changer for many industries. The ability to build applications and solutions will no longer solely reside with developers; business users will also be able to create them as per their needs. The increasing complexity and compliance regulations associated with payroll will drive more firms to outsource their payroll processing to specialists. Finally, Outlook can serve as a new UI for users, enabling them to perform tasks on an ERP system without requiring them to log into a separate application. Although the workplace this year will become more technologically advanced, the workforce will find a greater sense of ease and convenience in performing their jobs.

Ramesh Sivasubramanian is the Head of Ramco Innovation Lab – Singapore, Ramco Systems. Views expressed are the author’s own.