Amazon sees spike in customer traffic in six months; offers thousands of temp jobs in customer service

More than a month after e-commerce company Amazon India announced plans to hire people for 50,000 temporary jobs in its fulfilment and delivery network, the company now has positions available in its customer service segment. Amazon, on Sunday, said that it is providing nearly 20,000 ‘seasonal’ or temporary jobs in its customer service (CS) organization to cater to the expected demand in customer traffic in the coming six months, PTI reported. The new temporary employment opportunity is available in Hyderabad, Pune, Coimbatore, Noida, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mangaluru, Indore, Bhopal and Lucknow.