RIL Annual Report: Key highlights from Jio, Retail, other segments of Reliance Industries

In the pandemic-struck financial year 2020-21 Mukesh Ambai’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) carved out a niche for itself. RIL managed to raise Rs 1.52 lakh crore for its subsidiary Jio Platforms, another Rs 47,275 crore for Reliance Retail and raised Rs 53,124 via the biggest rights issue seen in India. But it was not only these fundraising figures that made the oil-to-telecom conglomerate stand out from the rest. Each individual subsidiary of RIL, ranging from Jio to retail to oil and gas stood out on its own. Here are some interesting figures and highlights from Reliance Industries’ annual report.

Retail

The retail segment of Reliance Industries is the largest, fastest-growing and most profitable retail company in India. Reliance Retail offers customers consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle, grocery, and pharmaceuticals among other things.

-Reliance said its retail business served over 1,00,000 customers every hour in the previous financial year.

– In terms of reach, the company said it has a 156 million registered loyal customer base across more than 7,000 cities.

-The retail segment of RIL now has 12,711 retail stores, spreading across 33.8 million square feet of space, employing more than 2 lakh people.

-To support the retail stores, RIL also runs 263 warehouses and distribution centres and moves around 1.4 million KMs per day.

-Reliance Retail during the financial year, sold more than 1,100 laptops every day and over 1,600 high-end televisions.

-The grocery unit sold more than 1,800 MT fruits, vegetables and staples every day.

Digital Services

The fast-growing digital services arm of Reliance Industries continued mushrooming during the previous year. Jio has been at the heart of RIL’s digital services plans and the platform continued to impress.

-Jio now has 426.2 million subscribers, steadily growing from 306.7 million subscribers two years ago.

-With the growing internet access in India, Jio said it carried over 5 exabytes of data traffic per month.

-During the previous financial year, Jio’s data traffic increased 29% to 62.5 billion GB.

-Per-user, Jio recorded 13.3 GB of data consumption per month and 823 VoLTE minutes per user per month.

-JioFiber is fast catching momentum with over 2.5 million homes connected till March 2021.

-Online grocery store, JioMart now serves 200 cities and towns in India.

-Jio has also ramped up efforts to roll out 5G as and when permitted.

Media and Entertainment

Reliance Industries media investment range from entertainment channels to websites to news channels and entertainment platforms.

-The segment controls 12.64% TV viewership share.

-Digital reach has grown to 196.65 million visitors.

Oil to Chemicals

The oil to chemicals segment of RIL saw significant changes in the previous fiscal year with a restructuring of the segment. RIL said that the restructuring is aimed at facilitating faster decision-making while pursuing focused opportunities across the O2C value chain. Reliance O2C entity includes refining and petrochemicals plants and manufacturing assets.

-During the year Total Throughput of 71.9 MMT was achieved.

-The segment has 1,419 outlets of Reliance BP Mobility Limited, with plans to expand the figure to 5,500.

Oil and gas exploration and production

RIL’s oil and gas assets include Block KG D6, where projects, R Cluster in December 2020 and Satellite Cluster in April 2021, have commenced production, while the MJ project is in the development stage. It also includes 2 Coal Bed Methane (CBM) blocks and Block KG UDW1, which is in the area contiguous to Block KG D6.

-Of the total production, RIL’s share in the segment stood at 126.6 BCFe.

-RIL conducted the second round of e-auction for the sale of KG D6 gas, selling 7.5 MMSCMD gas to buyers for a 3-5 year term.