Rasna Buzz marks brand’s entry into non-alcoholic bar business

After dominating the soft drinks concentrate market for three-and-a-half decades, Rasna is charting a spirited course from homes to the high streets. The company is setting up a chain of mocktail bars across the country, and hopes to become the first Indian beverage brand vending drinks using typically Indian ingredients. Rasna\u2019s very first mocktail bar, Rasna Buzz, has started serving people in Pune. More such bars will come up in Mumbai over the next few months. Rasna CMD Piruz Khambatta said his company would have 500 such outlets across India over the next five years, which, together, is expected to have a turnover of `500 crore. Rasna is hoping to tap young Indians with these mocktail bars as they are increasingly consuming beverages outside home. Khambatta is looking at opening his stores on high streets, where the young and sprightly meet to have a ball. Kids, too, now want more that just plain orange drink so the experiment with mocktails should work, adds the CMD. The bars will operate in two formats \u2014 kiosks and standalone bars. A third format is in the works by partnering with food chains. Rasna is partnering with Franchise India to take the franchise route. The idea is also to show people what more can be done with Rasna as majority of the mocktails will be based on Rasna syrups. The current options available are places that serve alcoholic drinks or coffee chains. Other than this there are no other options available, and Khambatta is hoping to fill in this gap by offering non-alcoholic mocktails. \u201cVery few Indian beverage chains have come up in the country and nobody has grown to the scale we want to grow to,\u201d says Khambatta. \u201cThere is some much we can do with Indian beverages, and no company has done this with a retail format,\u201d he adds. Rasna is hoping to use the instant brand recall it enjoyed to make mocktail bars an instant success. Franchisees have been promised RoI in 12 to 18 months. A lot of the offerings on the Rasna Buzz menu card will be based on Rasna syrups and flavours. The drinks will be spiked with Indian flavours such as masala, jeera, kala khatta, sattu, badam, shikanji and honey. On the menu will be soda-based drinks, milkshakes, sundaes and specially created mocktails with emphasis on Indian ingredients. On the menu will be Mirchi Mango, Masala Orange, Minty Jeera Lemonade, Kala Khatta Buzz. Rasna Buzz is also pairing its mocktails with some Indian cuisine like idli, batata vada apart from the regular burgers, pasta, momos and french fries.