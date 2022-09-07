India Inc pays tribute to Cyrus Mistry

Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Sons chairman who was killed in a road accident on Sunday, was cremated at central Mumbai’s Worli crematorium on Tuesday. The funeral was attended by members of the closely-knit Parsi community, some business leaders and politicians. Tata Sons’chairman emeritus Ratan Tata’s stepmother Simone Tata was also present.

HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh, industrialist Anil Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani, entrepreneur and film producer Ronnie Screwvala and Tata Consultancy Services former chief executive officer and managing director S Ramadorai attended the funeral.

“It’s so sad. I knew him from close quarters, and he was a good person,” Ramadorai said.

Member of Parliament and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule and senior Congress leader and former Union minister Milind Deora, Mahanaryaman Scindia (son of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia), BJP MLA Ganesh Naik and senior lawyer Aabad Ponda were also present.

“Mistry was a very soft person. He was a very good friend, a very good husband and a fine father. He will always be in our hearts. We often discuss the issue of road safety in Parliament. I urge people to wear seat belts and not take it lightly,” Sule said.

The Mistry family, including Cyrus’ mother Patsy and elder brother Shapoor Mistry, father-in-law and senior lawyer Iqbal Chagla, wife Rohiqa and sons Firoz and Zahan also attended the funeral.

Spiritual musician Krishna Marathe rendered multi-religious songs, spiritual chants and hymns – including the ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and ‘Amazing Grace’ at the prayer hall where Mistry’s mortal remains were kept for the public to pay homage.