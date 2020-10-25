  • MORE MARKET STATS

In just 3 months, Elon Musk’s SpaceX valuation doubled to whopping over $100 billion by Morgan Stanley

By: |
October 25, 2020 6:04 PM

SpaceX's recent $1.9 billion funding and the “continued momentum in winning government contracts” were the prime reasons for the jump in its valuation.

Maharashtra, Pune, Mumbai, Elon Musk, Tesla, Electric Cars, auto news, Tesla updates, Telsa news, tesla in India, Aaditya ThackerayMorgan Stanley called SpaceX the “mission control for the emerging space economy.” (Reuters file photo)

Investment bank and financial services company Morgan Stanley has nearly doubled the valuation of Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX from $52 billion in July this year to more than $100 billion, according to a research note issued by the bank earlier this week, Forbes reported. In fact, Morgan Stanley has put SpaceX’s valuation at more than $200 billion in its ‘bull’ case – the most optimistic scenario. According to the research paper, SpaceX: Raising Valuation Scenarios Following Key Developments, its recent $1.9 billion funding and the “continued momentum in winning government contracts” were the prime reasons for the increase in the company’s valuation.

Morgan Stanley called SpaceX the “mission control for the emerging space economy.” The note, written by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, read that “the pieces are coming together for SpaceX to create an economic and technological flywheel,” as cited by CNBC. The note added that “It is clear to investors and industry observers that SpaceX’s launch cost advantages are being used to accelerate deployment of its LEO broadband network.”

Related News

Also read: Avendus Capital looks to treble asset management business AUM to USD 3 billion by 2024

SpaceX’s low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite-based internet service – Starlink is what would help Musk pull investors and eventually help the company grow further. “The promise of a viable and capable satellite broadband service increases, helping the company attract large amounts of capital at attractive rates, further enabling the development of even more capable launch architectures (Starship) that further deepens and widens the moat in satellite launch costs.”

In the base case scenario, SpaceX’s rockets would be $11.7 billion entity even as Starlink becomes worth $80.9 billion, and the point-to-point space travel (reaching from one city on earth to another in less than an hour via starship) becomes $8.7 billion business. Jonas estimated Starship to cost $5.6 billion – $8 billion to fully develop even as Musk has acknowledged that it would need “hundreds of missions with satellites before we put people on board.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. In just 3 months Elon Musk’s SpaceX valuation doubled to whopping over $100 billion by Morgan Stanley
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1JK Cement looks to improve H2 growth numbers on higher demand, capacity
2Avendus Capital looks to treble asset management business AUM to USD 3 billion by 2024
3Festive season: Amazon, Flipkart roll out another sale; focus on smartphones, electronics, appliances