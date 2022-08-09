FMCG firms hope festival season will boost volumes

By Kritika Arora

After two years of muted festive season due to Covid-19 and the impact on demand in the first half of the current fiscal, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are banking on this year’s festive season to rev up volumes. Companies expect growth of around 15-20% during the upcoming festive season that starts from Raksha Bandhan.

The FMCG firms are looking at various distribution and multimedia channels to tap into the consumer demand at all levels and put their new launches across the customer base.

Parle Products has tied up with Bombay Sweet Shop to present sweets along with chai choco barks, Parle-G Fudge. The products are available online too. “We have done an experiment and co-created products with Bombay Sweet Shop to check out how consumers are reacting to it and the response has been fabulous. People don’t want regular thing these days, they are expecting new experiences,” Mayank Shah, senior category head at Parle Products, told FE.

From being present in a mall to being available through sweet shops, it’s a completely new channel to reach out to consumers for Parle, Shah added.

In terms of new launches, Parle launched new varieties of cookies, including Parle-G Oats & Berries and Parle-G Kismi Cinnamon a few months ago and has new initiatives planned for this year’s festive season. “We are expecting 10-15% growth in the festival season,” Shah said.

Similarly, Bikano, the packaged food products brand of Bikanervala Foods, is advertising on radio for the first time to reach out to a wider consumer base. “This time we have activated our media, like radio, social media campaigns and advertising in newspapers too to get customers. We are campaigning on radio for the first time,” Pankaj Agarwal, chief operating officer at Bikano, said.

Bikano is running a campaign #Pyarkameethabandhan, and has launched new range of seven gift hampers for Rakhi, Agarwal said, adding that people don’t want typical kind of sweets but something healthy and nutritious at a reasonable price. “This festival season, we are expecting a growth of 25% approximately,” Agarwal said.

Typically, during the festival season, the FMCG industry sees improved sales in categories like biscuits, chocolates, sweets, candies by around 30% when companies launch different kinds of gifts packs to sell their products.

On the same lines, Mondelez India said it will be leveraging its full portfolio and have scale distribution in traditional trade this time since it expects the gifting season to perform like never before.

“Like every year, we are introducing a segmented portfolio across channels and different price points catering to a diverse consumer cohort. The amplification will be through different multimedia channels, Anil Viswanathan, vice-president, marketing,” Mondelez India, said.

ITC has also geared up to make its products portfolio, including gift and festival packs, available across all channels with the onset of the festival season from August. “We are expecting a good festival pickup this year as this would be the first festival after two years of restrictions imposed by the pandemic. ITC’s agile supply chains are geared up to ensure that our product portfolio is available across all channels,” an ITC spokesperson said.