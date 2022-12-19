BVC appoints Vipin Tokas as Chief Operating Officer

Indian secure logistics behemoth, BVC announced the appointment of Vipin Tokas as its Chief Operating Officer effective November 8, 2022. With over 15 years of experience in leadership roles across the Indian start-up ecosystem, Vipin will run several leadership functions and lead BVC’s journey of becoming the jewelry industry’s operating system.

Beginning his career as a DHL delivery officer, Vipin has steered numerous startups from conception to unicorn. From being one of the first employees of Flipkart’s E-Kart, to growing in Delhivery from Series A to Series E. Thereafter leading E-Commerce for Gati, and building Udaan from seed stage to $3B. And finally, with the agritech giant Dehaat, in its journey from Rs 900 crores to $900 million are only a few accomplishments in his illustrious career.

“At a time when the world is looking towards India for innovative solutions to some of the most pressing challenges, I am honoured to join BVC in their vision of elevating the jewellery ecosystem. I look forward to working with the leadership team to level up BVC’s operations globally, extend the core business across geographies, and capitalize on fresh growth opportunities, said Vipin Tokas.

Bhavik Chinai, CEO of BVC said “We’re excited to welcome Vipin on our exponential journey. The jewellery industry is at the brink of disruption at every touchpoint, and Vipin will lead the zero-to-one and one-to-ten journeys of BVC in the jeweltech space. We continue to onboard leaders from startups across all functions to achieve our journey of becoming the jewellery industry’s operating system.”, said Bhavik Chinai, CEO BVC Logistics.