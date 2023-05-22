scorecardresearch
Provide shade and water to those exchanging or depositing Rs 2,000 notes: RBI to banks 

It can be noted that during the note ban in 2016, there were allegations of customers dying while waiting in queues to exchange bank notes.

Written by PTI
Updated:
RBI
“Banks are advised to provide appropriate infrastructure at the branches such as shaded waiting space, drinking water facilities, etc. considering the summer season,” RBI said.

The Reserve Bank on Monday advised banks to provide shade from the sun and water to customers waiting to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes. It can be noted that during the note ban in 2016, there were allegations of customers dying while waiting in queues to exchange bank notes.

Following the Friday’s announcement of withdrawing Rs 2,000 notes — the notes continue to be legal tender unlike demonetisation exercise — there were concerns about customers facing inconvenience, especially given the summer being at peak.

“Banks are advised to provide appropriate infrastructure at the branches such as shaded waiting space, drinking water facilities, etc. considering the summer season,” RBI said in a notification on Monday. It asked banks to provide the note exchange facility across the counter to the public in the usual manner, that is, as was being provided earlier.

The banking regulator also asked banks to maintain daily data on deposit and exchange of Rs 2,000 notes.

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 12:17 IST

