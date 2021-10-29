Bank Holidays November 2021: Banks to remain shut for up to 17 days; check full list here

There is also going to be one long weekend in states where banks are closed for Guru Nanak birthday on 19 November 2021.

2021 Bank Holidays in November: Banks will be closed for up to 17 days across the country in November 2021. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month and close on the second and fourth. There is also going to be one long weekend in states where banks are closed for Guru Nanak’s birthday on 19 November 2021. Except for Bengaluru, all the banks will observe a holiday on Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan). It may be noted that apart from the weekly offs, banks will not be closed for all 17 days for all states as these are state-specific holidays for different occasions.

Bank holidays in November 2021

1 November 2021: Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut

3 November 2021: Naraka Chaturdashi

4 November 2021: Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja

5 November 2021: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja

6 November 2021: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba

10 November 2021: Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya)

11 November 2021: Chhath Puja

12 November 2021: Wangala Festival

19 November 2021: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima

22 November 2021: Kanakadasa Jayanthi

23 November 2021: Seng Kutsnem

On 1 November, banks in Karnataka and Manipur Kannada will be closed. Banks in Karnataka will be closed on 3 November. On Deepawali Pujan day, banks will be closed in all states except Karnataka. On Bali Pratipada, banks will be closed in Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh. While on Bhai Duj, banks in Sikkim, Manipur, and Uttar Pradesh will be closed.

Banks in Bihar will observe a holiday on account of Chhath Puja on 10 November and 11 November 2021. While banks in Meghalaya will remain on 12 November 2021. On Guru Nanak Jayanti, banks will be closed in states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, among others. Bank in Karnataka will remain closed on 22 November and those in Meghalaya will remain closed on 23 November.

Weekend Bank Holidays in November 2021

07 November 2021: Sunday

13 November 2021: Second Saturday

14 November 2021: Sunday

21 November 2021: Sunday

27 November 2021: Fourth Saturday

28 November 2021: Sunday

Even as banks will remain shut on the above-mentioned days, customers can avail online services. Moreover, mobile and internet banking will remain operational. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.