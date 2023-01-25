Bandhan Bank aims at expansion in Maharashtra

Aiming at expansion in Maharashtra, Bandhan Bank is setting up retail asset centres in Pune and Mumbai while adding 31 branches in the state.

The asset centres are specialised places for processing loans and cater to the loan requirements of customers. Those looking for loans from Bandhan Bank can also walk into these centres, have their queries resolved, pay EMI and even apply for new loans. The bank plans to open a total of 48 asset centres across the country in the current financial year.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, managing director and CEO, said the expansion of the asset centres indicates a growth in the retail business and deeper penetration into the markets.

These decentralised centres will play a critical role in diversifying its assets portfolio and introducing new products in the retail asset portfolio, he said.

The bank is also expanding its branch network as their customers needed its physical presence, the CEO said, adding this hand-holding was important before bank customers transitioned to digital banking.

The bank will be adding 550 new branches across India in the next few months, including 30 in Maharashtra, where it currently has 59 branches.