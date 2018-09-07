Anshula Kant appointed SBI Managing Director: Here’s her journey from Probationary Officer to MD (Image: SBI)

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said that the government has appointed Anshula Kant as the Managing Director of the bank. Anshula Kant is at present the Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of India’s leading lender SBI. Her name was recommended by the Bank Boards Bureau for the post.

Anshula Kant was appointed the MD after the post fell vacant B Sriram’s resignation. B Sriram took over as the MD and CEO of IDBI Bank. Anshula Kant joined SBI in 1983 as a Probationary Officer. A graduate in Economic Honours from Lady Shri Ram College for Women and post-graduate from Delhi School of Economics (DSE), Anshula Kant has been handling crucial assignments of the bank for over three decades.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Kant as the Managing Director (MD), SBI till the date of her superannuation i.e. September 30, 2020,” the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said

Anshula Kant has experience in retail banking, corporate credit, cross-border trade and banking in developed markets – both retail and wholesale, her biography on SBI’s website said. She was appointed the CFO of the bank in June 2015 alongside her profile as Deputy MD. She has been Deputy MD since May 2014.

Anshula Kant has also served as Chief General Manager of Mumbai SBI and as Deputy MD of Operations for National Banking Group. She has also been Shareholder Director at National Stock Exchange of India.