Amazon Prime Video to increase regional content

In May this year, Amazon Prime Video launched its first vernacular original web series — GangStars in Telugu.

Amazon Prime Video, the video streaming platform run by e-commerce giant Amazon India plans to increase its regional content offering by adding more vernacular content.

“Currently, we have content in five regional language including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi and Hindi. In addition to increasing the current content offering in regional languages, we are evaluating the idea of expanding into other vernacular languages,” said Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video, India.

According to Subramaniam, the platform will be launching its second web series in Tamil towards the end of year.

The OTT player on Tuesday announced the launch of its new show, ‘Hear me, love me’, featuring actress Shilpa Shetty.

Moreover, of the 18 original series that Amazon Prime Video had announced at the time of its launch in December, 2016, so far, six have been aired on the streaming platform.

Two more web series will be aired on the video over-the-top (OTT) platform before end of CY2018.

“Next year we will roll out 10 original series including reality and fiction shows and 12 new shows in 2020. The platform will have more of fiction shows against reality based shows,” Subramaniam added.

Data sourced from Comscore reveal that in June 2018, number of unique visitors on Amazon Prime Video stood at 9 million, who spent 2,373 million minutes watching content. Besides buying annual subscription at Rs 999, viewers can now avail the service at Rs 129 per month. It has also tied-up with telecom operators including Airtel and Vodafone to expand its reach.

“Telecom operators play a key role when it comes to increasing the reach of our platform. It is an important part of our strategy,” Subramaniam said.