5th NPA resolution soon: Who will win bankrupt Bhushan Power and Steel? Here’s list of biggies locked in race

Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) might become the fifth non-performing asset (NPA) account to get resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) from the Dirty Dozen list as its lenders are likely to take a decision on the bids on Monday. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of BPSL on Monday is expected to decide on the revised bid submitted by JSW Steel for buying-out the bankrupt company.

Besides JSW Steel, Liberty House and Tata Steel are also in the race to win the bankrupt yet prized company, which has a total debt of Rs 47,000 crore. However, CNBC-TV18 reported that JSW Steel’s revised bid has trumped the other two bids, which is around Rs 19,700 crore.

List of companies in the race for bankrupt Bhushan Power and Steel

Tata Steel: Rs 17,000 crore Liberty House: Rs 18,500 crore (late bid but allowed by court) JSW Steel: Rs 19,700 crore (revised from Rs 11,000 crore offered earlier)

Tata Steel has offered Rs 17,000 crore to the lenders, while Liberty House offered Rs 18,500 crore. Despite the low offer, the CoC was in Tata Steel’s favour as its bid was more acceptable on other parameters than the other two, Financial Express reported in July. However, JSW Steel reportedly revised its bid from an upfront payment of Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 19,700 crore.

Liberty House was a late bidder for the account, its offer was challenged by Tata Steel. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ordered the CoC to consider Liberty House’s bid. BPSL was among twelve big accounts identified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for immediate resolution as a first lot under the IBC law. BPSL’s sister company Bhushan Steel was the first one to get resolved under the IBC with the minimal haircut. Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel in May this year.