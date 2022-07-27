Yasin Malik, on hunger strike in Tihar Jail, admitted to RML Hospital after blood pressure drops

Yasin Malik, who is serving life in prison in connection with a terror-funding case, was on Wednesday admitted to the RML Hospital in Delhi after a fluctuation in his blood pressure, Tihar jail authorities said. Malik has been on hunger strike since July 22 alleging that the investigation in his case wasn’t being conducted properly.

The development comes days after Malik was put on IV fluid (glucose) since July 24. His health condition was constantly being monitored by the prison doctors. The 56-year-old Kashmiri separatist leader has been protesting against the Centre dismissing his plea to appear before the Jammu court for the hearing of the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case, where he is also an accused.

Malik, who was kept in solitary confinement in Tihar Jail, was transferred to the Medical Investigation (MI) room. Malik had also written to the doctors, refusing any treatment, according to reports.

Malik began his indefinite hunger strike on Friday morning. “Initially, the jail officials met with him and tried to convince him to end his strike, but he refused. From July 24, he is on intravenous fluid or glucose,” a senior official told The Indian Express.

In may this year, Malik was sentenced to two life terms and varying jail-terms by a Delhi court under the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after he was convicted of terror-funding and secessionist activities.

“These crimes were intended to strike at the heart of the idea of India and intended to forcefully secede J&K from UOI. The crime becomes more serious as it was committed with the assistance of foreign powers and designated terrorists. The seriousness of crime is further increased by the fact that it was committed behind the smokescreen of an alleged peaceful political movement,” Special Judge Praveen Singh said in his order.