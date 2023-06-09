The father of the minor wrestler has confessed that he had levelled a false sexual harassment allegation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh because he wanted revenge for his daughter’s rejection in the U-17 Asian Championship.

“I was filled with rage that my child’s one-year hard work had gone down the drain because of that referee’s decision in the final and I decided to take revenge,” he told PTI on Thursday.

According to the father, his anger was directed towards the WFI chief because the referee was selected by Brij Bhushan Singh.

“The federation appointed the referee (in the match against the minor wrestler which she lost). Who heads the federation? Who else should I be angry at?” PTI quoted the father of the minor, as saying.

On being questioned why he decided to reveal before the court proceedings, he told PTI, “It’s better that truth comes out now instead of court.”

“Now that interactions have started, the government has promised fair enquiry into my daughter’s defeat (in Asian U17 championship trials) last year, so it is also my duty that I rectify my mistake,” he said.

The father of the minor has taken full accountability for his actions and denied the involvement of the minor in filing the complaint.

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh is accused of alleged sexual harassment by the top wrestlers of India. However, the father’s claim that he had filed a false complaint against Singh to exact revenge could weaken the case against the WFI chief.

The complaint by the minor was registered under the POCSO Act. The Indian Express reported earlier this week that the minor had withdrawn the charge of sexual harassment from her complaint.

The Delhi Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) is expected to file a chargesheet in the matter by June 15, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured the protesting wrestlers at a marathon meeting held on Wednesday.

The wrestlers decided to suspend their protest for 15 days following the assurance from the Sports minister..