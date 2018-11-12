Weather report: Rain, snow likely in Jammu and Kashmir

Rain, snow likely in Jammu and Kashmir (File photo)

Widespread rain and snow has been forecast in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the minimum temperatures improved while day temperatures were likely to fall further, a weather official said.

Sonam Lotus, Director of the regional MET Department, said light snow was likely in the state’s higher reaches while the plains would receive rain during the next 48 hours.

READ ALSO | Delhi pollution today: National capital witness ‘severe’ air quality

The minimum temperature was 2.6 in Srinagar while it was 1.1 and minus 3.4 in Pahalgam and Gulmarg respectively.

Kargil town at minus 6.4 was the coldest town in the state on Monday while the night’s lowest temperature was minus 1.4 in Leh town.

READ ALSO | Delhi air pollution: NCR’s air is a water crisis in disguise

Jammu city recorded 12.8, Katra 13.0, Batote 7.6, Bannihal 4.8 and Bhaderwah 4.6 as the minimum temperatures.

Due to adverse weather, authorities have closed the Mughal road conn ecting the valley with the Poonch district as a precautionary measure for three days.