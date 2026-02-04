The Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project crossed another major engineering milestone on Tuesday with the successful breakthrough of its second mountain tunnel in Palghar district of Maharashtra. Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the completion of the 454-metre-long tunnel, marking steady progress on India’s first high-speed rail corridor.

The newly completed tunnel, known as Mountain Tunnel-6 (MT-6), has a width of 14.4 metres and is designed to carry both up and down tracks. It is the second mountain tunnel to be completed in Palghar within a month, following the breakthrough of MT-5 near Saphale on January 2, 2026.

Key engineering milestone in Maharashtra section

The tunnel was excavated from both ends using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), a drill-and-controlled blast technique suited for challenging geological conditions. The excavation was completed within 12 months. A tunnel “breakthrough” refers to the moment when excavation teams from opposite ends meet, creating a continuous passage through the mountain.

Congratulating the project team, Vaishnaw said the pace of work has “instilled new confidence in the country” and added that the bullet train project is attracting global attention for its use of advanced construction technologies. He also highlighted that many of the heavy machines and technologies deployed at the site are being manufactured domestically, reflecting India’s growing engineering capabilities.

The minister reiterated that the Gujarat section of the bullet train corridor is expected to begin commercial operations next year. High-speed rail services are likely to extend up to Thane by 2028, with the full Mumbai connection targeted for completion by 2029.

Rapid progress across the corridor

Dr Hemant Vishnu Savara, Lok Sabha MP from Palghar, who was present at the site, described the tunnel breakthrough as a sign of the district’s fast-paced development. He pointed to multiple railway-led infrastructure projects underway in the region, including the high-speed rail corridor, the Dedicated Freight Corridor and the upcoming Vadhvan Port, noting a sharp rise in railway investments in Maharashtra since 2014.

The NATM technique is being used extensively in Palghar due to its flexibility in uneven terrain, where tunnel boring machines are less effective. Safety inside the tunnel is being ensured through real-time monitoring, fire protection systems, proper ventilation and controlled access.

Construction work is advancing on several fronts in Maharashtra, including the project’s longest river bridge over the Vaitarna, station works, highway crossings and a 21-km underground tunnel between Bandra Kurla Complex and Shilphata. A total of seven mountain tunnels are currently under construction in Palghar.

The 508-km Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor spans Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Maharashtra, and is expected to boost economic activity, industrial development and technology transfer along its route. As of January 27, 2026, over 330 km of viaducts and multiple river bridges and crossings have been completed, with track laying and electrification gaining momentum in Gujarat.