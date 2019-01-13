Watch: Laser light and sound show enthralls visitors ahead of Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

By: | Published: January 13, 2019 8:37 AM

Laser light and sound show commenced in Prayagraj ahead of Kumbh Mela. The show depicts the entire story of kumbh and its significance.

It is being projected at Prayagraj Fort Wall. Elaborate arrangements have been made by Uttar Pradesh Government to attract visitors at Kumbh Mela from all over the globe.

It is being projected at Prayagraj Fort Wall. Elaborate arrangements have been made by Uttar Pradesh Government to attract visitors at Kumbh Mela from all over the globe.

Stock Market

