Chennai Virugampakkam Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Alex Pandian.K IND Awaited
Balamurugan.P Naam Indiar Party Awaited
Chandra Sekar.K IND Awaited
Dineshkumar.N IND Awaited
Esakkimuthunadar.P IND Awaited
Ezhilraj.D IND Awaited
Gopinath.G IND Awaited
Jagadish.S Republican Party of India (Athawale) Awaited
Karthick.M IND Awaited
Kumar.S IND Awaited
Lukmanbabu.S IND Awaited
Muthuraj.T Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Prabhakara Raja.A.M.V DMK Awaited
Rangaraj.G IND Awaited
Ravikumar IND Awaited
Roy George Anna Puratchi Thalaivar Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Awaited
Sabarinathan.P IND Awaited
Sabarinathan.R Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Sankar.E IND Awaited
Santhosh Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Srinivasan.M IND Awaited
Sureshbabu.T.M Tamil Telugu National Party Awaited
Venkatesan.C IND Awaited
Virugai V.N.Ravi AIADMK Awaited
Counting of votes for the Virugampakkam assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Virugampakkam Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 85.51% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Virugampakkam assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Virugampakkam with a margin of 18367 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Virugampakkam assembly elections?

Virugampakkam Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Amv.Prabhakara Raja Virugai V.N.Ravi 18367
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Amv.Prabhakara Raja
2016
AIADMK-flag
V.n.virugai Ravi
2011
DMDK-flag
Partha Sarathy B

Virugampakkam Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Virugampakkam Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.