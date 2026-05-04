Pudukkottai Viralimalai Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Adaikalaraj. S IND Awaited
Alagar. P Advocate IND Awaited
Balasubramanian. K.K IND Awaited
Balasubramanian. M IND Awaited
Balavel Murugesan. T IND Awaited
Chandrajothi. M IND Awaited
Chellapandiyan. K.K DMK Awaited
Jayagandhi. R IND Awaited
Jothivel. A IND Awaited
Karthika Prakash All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Mahendiran. K IND Awaited
Manikandan. M IND Awaited
Mathiyalagan. G IND Awaited
Murugesan. P Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Palanisamy. A IND Awaited
Palanisamy. K Veerath Thiyagi Viswanathadoss Thozhilalarkal Katchi Awaited
Raja. P IND Awaited
Sathyalakshmi. K Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Selvaraj. A Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
Subbaiah. R IND Awaited
Thirumurugan. A IND Awaited
Thirumurugan. K IND Awaited
Thiruvendran. V IND Awaited
Veeramani. M S/O Maniyan IND Awaited
Veeramani. M S/O Moorthy IND Awaited
Vijayabaskar. C AIADMK Awaited
Counting of votes for the Viralimalai assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Viralimalai Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 89.81% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Viralimalai assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate won from Viralimalai with a margin of 23598 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Viralimalai assembly elections?

Viralimalai Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Vijaya Basker C Palaniappan 23598
Party Name All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
AIADMK-flag
Vijaya Basker C
2016
AIADMK-flag
Vijaya Baskar C
2011
AIADMK-flag
C. Vijayabaskar

Viralimalai Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Viralimalai Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.