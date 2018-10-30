Vijay Kumar Bist sworn in as Sikkim High Court chief justice (Representative image)

Justice Vijai Kumar Bist was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court at Raj Bhawan here Tuesday morning. The post fell vacant following the superannuation of Justice Satish Kumar Agnihotri on June 31.

Bist, a senior judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, was elevated to the post of chief justice of Sikkim High Court on the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium. Governor Ganga Prasad administered him the oath of office at Ashirwad Hall of Raj Bhavan, in the presence of Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, cabinet ministers, MLAs and senior officials of the high court.

Born on 17 September, 1957 at Powdi Garwal district in Uttarakhand, Bist received his degree in law from Allahabad University. He registered himself with the Bar Council as an advocate in 1984. Bist practised at Allahabad High Court until 2000. After the formation of the Uttarakhand, he continued his practice at Nainital. Subsequently, Bist was appointed as one of the judges in Uttarakhand High Court in November, 2008.