Vijay Kumar Bist sworn in as Sikkim High Court chief justice

By: | Updated: October 30, 2018 4:14 PM

Justice Vijai Kumar Bist was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court at Raj Bhawan here Tuesday morning. The post fell vacant following the superannuation of Justice Satish Kumar Agnihotri on June 31.

Vijay Kumar Bist sworn in as Sikkim High Court chief justice (Representative image)

Justice Vijai Kumar Bist was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court at Raj Bhawan here Tuesday morning. The post fell vacant following the superannuation of Justice Satish Kumar Agnihotri on June 31.

READ ALSO|Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP welcome to join UPA in fight against NDA, says Veerappa Moily

Bist, a senior judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, was elevated to the post of chief justice of Sikkim High Court on the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium. Governor Ganga Prasad administered him the oath of office at Ashirwad Hall of Raj Bhavan, in the presence of Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, cabinet ministers, MLAs and senior officials of the high court.

Born on 17 September, 1957 at Powdi Garwal district in Uttarakhand, Bist received his degree in law from Allahabad University. He registered himself with the Bar Council as an advocate in 1984. Bist practised at Allahabad High Court until 2000. After the formation of the Uttarakhand, he continued his practice at Nainital. Subsequently, Bist was appointed as one of the judges in Uttarakhand High Court in November, 2008.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Vijay Kumar Bist sworn in as Sikkim High Court chief justice
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition