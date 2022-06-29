Vice President Election 2022: Polls to elect Venkaiah Naidu’s successor on August 6

The polling to elect the next Vice President of India will be held on August 6 and the results will be declared the same day, the Election Commission announced today. The last date for filing nominations in July 17.

Venkaiah Naidu is the incumbent vice president, whose term will end on August 10. The vice president also serves as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

“As per Article 68 of the Constitution of India, an election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of the outgoing Vice-President is required to be completed before the expiration of the term,” the Commission said.

The Vice-President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of the members of both houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote. For 2022, the 16th Vice-Presidential Election, the Electoral College consists of 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha.

The 16th presidential election is scheduled for July 18 and the counting of votes will take place three days after the polling. Draupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha are contesting for the top post as candidates of the ruling NDA and the opposition parties led by the UPA respectively.