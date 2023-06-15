Amid communal tensions over an alleged attempt to abduct a minor girl last month, the Mahapanchayat called by a Hindu right-wing group in Purola town in Uttarakhand on Thursday was cancelled by the Uttarkashi district administration.

To maintain law-and-order situation, security was heightened with the police carrying out flag marches across Purola town, where communal tension has been brewing since an alleged abduction attempt on a 14-year-old girl on May 26. Two accused, including a Muslim man, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Also Read: Delhi Police files closure report seeking cancellation of POCSO case against Brij Bhushan

The Uttarkashi administration denied permission for the Mahapanchayat and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the town till June 19, banning the assembly of four or more people.

While the Mahapanchayat called by right-wing groups, mainly the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal against what they termed incidents of “love jihad”, was not held, a few members of Bajrang Dal reached Purola Stadium to register their symbolic protest, according to The Indian Express report.

Also Read: Deja Vu: Senthil Balaji latest in list of Tamil Nadu leaders who faced dramatic arrests

‘Vacate shops’ posters crop up in market

Earlier on Monday, unidentified people put up posters on the shutters of several shops in Purola, asking owners to vacate their shops by June 15, or face consequences.

Commenting on the unrest in Uttarkashi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the law was working to ensure peace in the district. “We have asked everyone to maintain peace and not take the law in their hands. So far, the administration has acted on all the incidents and there has been no incident of any clash or loot. But still, we have asked everyone to maintain peace and the law will take its course if someone is guilty. No one has permission to take the law in their hands,” Dhami said.