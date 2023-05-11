UP civic polls 2023 Live: Final phase of voting across 38 districts underway

Voting for the final phase of urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh covering 38 districts, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Ayodhya is underway. Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Thursday. The polls are considered significant as political parties are trying to showcase their strength before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Campaigning for the final phase ended on Tuesday evening with BJP and Samajwadi Party leaders criss-crossing the poll-bound areas. Shahjahanpur will vote to elect its first mayor. Meerut and Aligarh had BSP mayors in 2017 while the BJP ruled the rest.
According to the State Election Commission (SEC), over 1.92 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes to elect their representatives in the second phase. The first phase of voting was held on May 4. The counting of votes for both the phases will take place on May 13. As many as 39,146 candidates are in the fray in the second round for 6,929 posts, which includes seven mayors and 581 corporators. Apart from this, voting will be held to elect 95 chairpersons and 2,520 members of nagar palika parishads, and 267 chairpersons and 3,459 members of various nagar panchayats.The SEC said 77 representatives, including nine corporators in this round, have been elected unopposed.
The districts were polling is underway included: Kanpur Dehat, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Amethi, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi, Meerut, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Aligarh, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Kanpur Nagar, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Auraiya.
The elections are being held for 17 seats of Mayor, 1,420 of Corporator, 199 of Nagar Palika Parishad Chairperson, 5,327 of Nagar Palika Parishad Member, 544 of Nagar Panchayat Chairperson, and 7,178 seats of Nagar Panchayat Member.
The first phase of polling which was held on May 4 in 37 districts registered an average 52 per cent voter turnout, which was 5.52 per cent less than the poll percentage recorded in these districts in the 2017 elections.
Voting began at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM. As many as 39,146 candidates are in the fray in the second round for 6,929 posts, which includes seven mayors and 581 corporators. Voting is being held in 38 districts, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Ayodhya.
According to the final list of reserved seats, the mayor seat in Agra has been reserved for SC (female), Jhansi for SC, Shahjahanpur and Firozabad for OBC (female), Saharanpur and Meerut for OBC, and Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad have been reserved for women. Meanwhile, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said for peaceful conduct of the polls, apart from one lakh civil police personnel, 76 companies and 2 platoons of the PAC, 35 companies of CAPF and 7,935 under-training sub-inspectors have been deployed.