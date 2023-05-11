UP civic polls 2023 Live: Final phase of voting across 38 districts underway

Voting for the final phase of urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh covering 38 districts, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Ayodhya is underway. Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Thursday. The polls are considered significant as political parties are trying to showcase their strength before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Campaigning for the final phase ended on Tuesday evening with BJP and Samajwadi Party leaders criss-crossing the poll-bound areas. Shahjahanpur will vote to elect its first mayor. Meerut and Aligarh had BSP mayors in 2017 while the BJP ruled the rest.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), over 1.92 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes to elect their representatives in the second phase. The first phase of voting was held on May 4. The counting of votes for both the phases will take place on May 13. As many as 39,146 candidates are in the fray in the second round for 6,929 posts, which includes seven mayors and 581 corporators. Apart from this, voting will be held to elect 95 chairpersons and 2,520 members of nagar palika parishads, and 267 chairpersons and 3,459 members of various nagar panchayats.The SEC said 77 representatives, including nine corporators in this round, have been elected unopposed.

Live Updates

09:51 (IST) 11 May 2023 UP civic polls: Voting underway Voting underway for urban local body polls. https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1656492297981415425 09:50 (IST) 11 May 2023 ttar Pradesh civic polls: Voting across 38 districts The districts were polling is underway included: Kanpur Dehat, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Amethi, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi, Meerut, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Aligarh, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Kanpur Nagar, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Auraiya. 09:49 (IST) 11 May 2023 UP Nikay Chunav: Elections held for 17 seats of mayor The elections are being held for 17 seats of Mayor, 1,420 of Corporator, 199 of Nagar Palika Parishad Chairperson, 5,327 of Nagar Palika Parishad Member, 544 of Nagar Panchayat Chairperson, and 7,178 seats of Nagar Panchayat Member. 09:47 (IST) 11 May 2023 UP Nikay Chunav 2023: 52 per cent voter turnout in first phase The first phase of polling which was held on May 4 in 37 districts registered an average 52 per cent voter turnout, which was 5.52 per cent less than the poll percentage recorded in these districts in the 2017 elections. 09:40 (IST) 11 May 2023 UP municipal elections 2023: Voting began at 7 AM Voting began at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM. As many as 39,146 candidates are in the fray in the second round for 6,929 posts, which includes seven mayors and 581 corporators. Voting is being held in 38 districts, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Ayodhya. 09:38 (IST) 11 May 2023 UP civic polls: Welcome to live blog! Hello readers! Welcome to Financial Express Online live blog! Catch all live updates on the Uttar Pradesh Nikay Chunav 2023 here.