UP municipal election 2023: Date, schedule, results – All you need to know

Uttar Pradesh municipal election 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Urban Local Body (ULB) elections will be held in two phases on May 4 and 11. The counting of votes will be on May 13, along with the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The civic polls will be held for 14,864 posts across 760 ULBs in the state.

UP ULB elections in two phases

With elections taking place in two phases, 18 divisions of the state have been halved.

Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Devipatan, Gorakhpur and Varanasi divisions of UP will go to polls in the first phase on May 4.

In the second phase, the polling in the other nine divisions, comprising 38 districts, including, Meerut, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Basti, Azamgarh and Mirzapur divisions will be voting.

Voting for 1,420 corporators would take place through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), while the polling for the rest of the posts of Nagar Palika Parishad and Nagar Panchayats would happen through ballot papers, the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (UPSEC) said.

The 760 ULB – comprising 17 Municipal Corporations, 199 Nagar Palika Parishad and 544 Nagar Panchayats — will have 17 posts of mayors, 199 posts of Nagar Palika Parishad chairmen and 544 Nagar Panchayat chairperson.

UP civic polls: 4.32 crore voters to vote

A total of 4.32 crore voters will exercise their franchise to elect 1,420 corporators to Municipal Corporations and 5,327 members to Nagar Panchayats and 7,177 members to Nagar Palikar Parishads. The number of voters has increased by 96.33 lakh compared to the 2017 ULB polls, and the number of posts has also increased by 2,024.

According to the notification issued by the SEC, the nominations for the first phase were to be filed between April 11 and 17, and between April 17-24 for the second place.

The last date for the withdrawal of nominations for the first phase was April 20, while it was April 27 for the second phase.

Counting for both phases will take place on May 13.

Ahead of the poll dates announcement, the Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Department issued the final reservation notification, according to which out of 17 mayoral seats, nine would be reserved — one for the Scheduled Caste category in Jhansi, one for Scheduled Caste woman — Agra, two for OBC woman — Shahjahanpur and Firozabad, two for OBC category — Saharanpur and Meerut, and three for women — Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad.