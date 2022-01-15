UP Elections 2022: BJP announces first list of 107 candidates, Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from his home constituency Gorakhpur.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from his home turf Gorakhpur, BJP poll in-charge for UP Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest the elections from Sirathu seat which falls under Prayagraj.

While Gorakhpur (Rural) goes to polls in the sixth phase on March 3, Sirathu, which falls under Kaushambi district, will vote in the fifth phase on. February 27.

Pradhan, addressing the media, announced the party’s first list of 107 candidates for the UP assembly polls, which include candidates for 57 out of 58 seats which will vote in the phase and 48 out of 55 seats which will vote in the second phase.

Earlier, there were speculations that Adityanath, who has never contested an assembly election before, will contest from one of the two temple towns – Ayodhya or Mathura. It was seen as an attempt to amplify the Hindutva message and galvanise the cadre.

So far, the Congress has announced 125 candidates for the UP elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party has announced 55 candidates and the SP-RLD alliance has announced names of 29 candidates.