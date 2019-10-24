UP By Election Results 2019 Live: Counting to begin at 8 AM

Representational pic. The counting of votes for UP Assembly bypolls will take place on Thursday.

UP By Election Results 2019 Live Updates: The stage is set for the counting of votes for the assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. The counting process will begin at 8 AM amid tight security in all 11 assembly constituencies. The Election Commission has put elaborate arrangements in place for free and fair counting. The bypolls to 11 assembly seats — Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi were held on October 21. The ECI said that 47.05% voters exercised their franchise on Monday. Of the 11 seats, eight were earlier held by the BJP and one by its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). The seats of Rampur and Jalalpur (Ambedkarnagar) were held by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, respectively. The BJP, BSP, SP and Congress have fielded their candidates on all seats.

According to the ECI, a total of 109 candidates were in the fray for the bypolls. The maximum candidates — 13 each contested from Lucknow Cantonment and Jalalpur. Eleven each contested from in Ghosi, Gangoh, Pratapgarh and Balha. Nine candidates each contested from Govindnagar and Manikpur. Seven each contested from the Rampur, Iglas and Zaidpur assembly segments. The ruling BJP is looking to increase its tally in the Legislative Assembly by winning maximum seats. It is specifically eyeing a win in Rampur and Jalalpur, previously held by the Samajwadi Party and the BSP, respectively. The opposition parties are expecting to taste victory after the Lok Sabha debacle this year.

Read More