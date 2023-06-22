Uddhav ally Prakash Ambedkar pays tributes at Aurangzeb’s tomb, sparks row

The Maharashtra BJP attacked its estranged alliance partner Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray and sought to know the party’s stand on Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar’s visit to the Aurangzeb memorial in Sambhaji Nagar.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “VBA and Shiv Sena (UBT) are allies. We would like to know whether Uddhav Thackeray endorses Prakash Ambedkar’s visit to the Aurangzeb memorial.”

With the Sena (UBT) maintaining that its Hindutva ideology and its political stand on issues related to Aurangzeb were never compromised, the saffron party has now asked whether the party will continue its allaince with the VBA. The two parties had decided to contest the polls together.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray hit out at his BJP detractors, downplaying his ally, VBA president Ambedkar’s recent visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb. In a veiled jibe, Thackeray noted that even BJP veteran LK Advani had bowed before the tomb of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone to Pakistan to eat cake on occasion of then-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s birthday.

Speaking at the Sena Bhawan in Mumbai’s Dadar area, the Sena (UBT) supremo stated that some parties wanted people to be stuck in history and start riots in the name of Aurangzeb or something else, as it suited them ahead of elections, reported The Hindu.