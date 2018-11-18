This is how Statue of Unity looks from space and Twitterati can’t keep calm!

By: | Published: November 18, 2018 6:10 PM

World's largest statue - Statue of Unity which stands at 182 metres - has become a talking point worldwide.

The picture showed how the giant statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel looks like from the space. (IE)

World’s largest statue – Statue of Unity which stands at 182 metres – has become a talking point worldwide. On Friday, eyes from across the globe once again fell on India as the first satellite image of the statue was shared by the world’s leading commercial satellite network, Planet Labs. The picture showed how the giant statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel looks like from the space.

The network on Twitter shared a satellite image of the statue, which is located approximately 3.5 km downstream from the Sardar Sarovar Dam, on Sadhu Hill on the Narmada river bed. It wrote, “At 597 feet, India’s Statue of Unity is now the tallest statue in the world and clearly seen from space! The Oblique SkySat image was captured on November 15, 2018.”

The post went viral soon it was posted and instantly created a buzz online, with Indians describing it as a proud moment.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the image –

Built at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore, the project took 42 months and round-the-clock work by 3,400 labourers and 250 engineers to complete. The structure is twice the height of the US-based Statue of Liberty. The height of the Statue of Unity was picked as ‘182’ metres to match the total Assembly constituencies in Gujarat.

Interestingly, the foundation stone of the statue was laid by PM Narendra Modi in October 2013, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. The statue was inaugurated on October 31 to mark Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary.

