Tax raids at UP gutkha trader’s house, Rs 6.31 crore seized

The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department conducted raids at the residence and factory of a gutka trader in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district earlier this week, seizing Rs 6.31 crore in cash.

The CGST team had to get three note-counting machines from the SBI to count the large amount of cash recovered from the beds at the trader’s house. The team seized a total of Rs 6 crore 31 lakh 11 thousand eight hundred from inside the bed boxes.

After counting the huge amount of cash, which took over 18 hours, the money was taken away in large trunks.

On April 12, the CGST team raided the premises of gutka trader Jagat Gupta in Sumerpur city. The 15-member team began the raid at 6 am, which continued till evening next day.

All the documents, bank accounts and laptops of the gutkha trader have been seized. It is being reported that both brothers Jagat Gupta and Pradeep Gupta used to evade taxes through different firms.

Somesh Tiwari, commissioner of CGST, Kanpur, said that the residence of the gutkha trader was searched and all the irregularities were found.