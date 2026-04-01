Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Addressing a public rally in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a set of welfare measures aimed at women and students if the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) returns to power in the upcoming Assembly Election 2026.

Stalin announces financial welfare boost for women and students

Stalin announced that the monthly financial support given to women would be increased to Rs 2,000, doubling the current amount. In addition, assistance provided to college students pursuing higher education would be raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per month.

Rs 8000 to buy household appliances

Stalin also promised that women would receive coupons worth Rs 8,000 to buy household appliances. He said beneficiaries would have the freedom to choose the items they need from stores in their local areas.

Allegations Against BJP

During his speech, Stalin accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to create unrest in the state. He claimed there were efforts to trigger violence in Tamil Nadu similar to incidents seen in states like Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

The Chief Minister said that such attempts were unsuccessful and credited his government for maintaining peace in Tamil Nadu. He pointed out that the state has not witnessed caste clashes, communal tensions, mob violence or prolonged unrest, unlike what he alleged has been seen in some BJP-ruled states.

He maintained that any plans to disturb law and order in Tamil Nadu had been effectively handled by his party.