Tamil Nadu: 8 dead in train fire mishap, Southern Railway blames ‘illegal cylinder’ for blaze

The Southern Railway said that the passengers had carried “illegally smuggled gas cylinder” which caused the blast.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Madurai
Security personnel at the spot after a fire broke out in a coach of a train at Madurai railway station, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. At least 8 people were killed, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

At least eight people died and 20 were injured after fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment at Madurai railway station in the wee hours of Saturday. The passengers of the “private party coach” had arrived from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, reports PTI.

The Southern Railway said that the passengers had carried “illegally smuggled gas cylinder” which caused the blast.

Madurai district collector M S Sangeetha, who was present at the spot, said that the injured were rushed to the hospital.

Police, fire and rescue services personnel besides railway staff, involved in dousing the fire, extricated the charred bodies from the compartment.

A release by Southern Railway said that the fire broke out at 5.15 am on Saturday and the fire service personnel who arrived at the spot half an hour later put down the blaze by 7.15 am.

“This is a private party coach that was attached at Nagercoil Junction yesterday (Aug 25) by train no. 16730 (Punalur-Madurai Exp). Party coach was detached and kept at Madurai Stabling line. The passengers in the private party coach have illegally smuggled gas cylinder and this has caused the fire. Many passengers had got out of the coach on noticing fire. Some passengers had got down at platform itself,” the release said.

“The party coach had started the journey from Lucknow on August 17. They are scheduled to return to Chennai tomorrow… and return to Lucknow from there,” it added.

Any individual can book party coach using IRCTC portal. They are not allowed to carry any inflammable material like gas cylinder. The coach is to used only for transportation purpose, the release said.

Among the scattered items that lay on the accident spot included a cylinder and a bag of potatoes, indicating there were attempts to cook food.

First published on: 26-08-2023 at 09:32 IST

