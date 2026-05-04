Kancheepuram Sholinganallur Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A.Mohammed Gani IND Awaited
Chandrasekaran IND Awaited
D. Srinivasan IND Awaited
E. Murali B.A IND Awaited
E. Vijay IND Awaited
Ecr P Saravanan Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Farmer Jayaraman S K J IND Awaited
G Suresh Kumar IND Awaited
K. Vishwanathan All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
K.P.Kandan AIADMK Awaited
M. Alexandar Naam Indiar Party Awaited
M. Christhu Dass Dravida Jananayaga Makkal Katchi Awaited
M.G.Ramu Jebamani Janata Awaited
Mutharasan IND Awaited
N.Prashantha Rao IND Awaited
P.Chandra Kanth IND Awaited
R Ravichandran IND Awaited
R.Yogeshwaran IND Awaited
Rajesh IND Awaited
S. Aravind Ramesh DMK Awaited
S. Karthik IND Awaited
S.Govindhan IND Awaited
S.Pushna Kumar BSP Awaited
V. Kandhan IND Awaited
Jaikumar Balachandran IND Awaited
R Jayalakshmi Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Counting of votes for the Sholinganallur assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Sholinganallur Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 89.97% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Sholinganallur assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Sholinganallur with a margin of 35405 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Sholinganallur assembly elections?

Sholinganallur Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name S.Aravindramesh K.P.Kandan 35405
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
S.Aravindramesh
2016
DMK-flag
Aravindramesh S
2011
AIADMK-flag
K.p.kandan

Sholinganallur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Sholinganallur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.