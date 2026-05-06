Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has escalated his long-standing accusations of electoral malpractices against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), framing the party’s recent landslide victories in West Bengal and Assam as products of ‘vote theft’ rather than genuine public mandate.

In a provocative post on X on Wednesday (May 6), Gandhi labelled every sixth BJP MP in the Lok Sabha as having won through fraudulent means and branded the entire Haryana state government as infiltrators. This latest salvo comes on the heels of the BJP’s unprecedented electoral sweep in two key eastern states, reigniting a bitter national debate over the integrity of India’s democratic processes.

‘Seats stolen, governments infiltrated’: Gandhi’s core allegation

Rahul Gandhi’s rhetoric was sharp and unyielding, drawing a direct parallel between individual seat manipulations and wholesale governmental takeovers. “Seats are sometimes stolen through vote theft, sometimes entire governments,” he declared on X.

He specifically claimed that out of the BJP’s 240 MPs in the Lok Sabha, “roughly every sixth MP has won through vote theft,” sarcastically questioning whether they should be called infiltrators using the BJP’s own terminology often applied to opposition contexts. Extending the charge to state politics, Gandhi asserted, “And Haryana? There, the entire government is ‘infiltrator’.”

वोट चोरी से कभी सीटें चुराई जाती हैं, कभी पूरी सरकार। लोकसभा के 240 BJP सांसदों में से, मोटे तौर पर हर छठा सांसद वोट चोरी से जीता है। पहचानना मुश्किल नहीं – क्या उन्हें BJP की भाषा में “घुसपैठिए” कहें? और हरियाणा? वहाँ तो पूरी सरकार ही “घुसपैठिया” है। जो संस्थाएँ अपनी जेब में… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2026

‘Remote-controlled’ government: Fear of fair polls

Deepening his critique, Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of operating under external influence while suppressing truth to maintain power. “Those who keep institutions in their pocket, the ones that tamper with voter lists and the electoral process – those themselves are ‘remote controlled’,” he wrote. He further claimed that the government’s “real fear is the truth,” predicting that in truly fair elections, the BJP “couldn’t win 140 seats” even today. This narrative of a puppet-mastered regime afraid of transparency has become a cornerstone of Gandhi’s opposition strategy, aiming to undermine public confidence in the BJP’s governance model.

Roots in Haryana defeat: A pattern of contestation

Gandhi’s renewed offensive traces its origins to the Congress’s narrow defeat in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, where the BJP secured 48 seats in the 90-member house against Congress’s 37. Dismissing the results as illegitimate, Congress leaders, including Gandhi, cited internal surveys, exit polls, and alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls as evidence of “vote theft.” Gandhi held multiple press conferences to highlight these issues, though the party stopped short of filing a formal written complaint with the Election Commission despite repeated requests from the poll body for substantiation.

Triggered by BJP’s historic Bengal and Assam wins

The timing of Gandhi’s post is no coincidence, arriving immediately after the BJP’s transformative victories in the 2026 West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections. In West Bengal, the BJP shattered historical precedents by clinching 206 seats, a dramatic leap from its 77 seats in 2021, while relegating the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC)—which had dominated with 212 seats previously—to a distant second with just 80. Assam saw the BJP consolidate power with 82 seats, bolstered by allies Bodoland People’s Front and Asom Gana Parishad (10 seats each), overwhelming the Congress-led alliance’s meager 21 seats.

Rahul Gandhi’s allegations thrust the nation back into a polarised discourse on electoral integrity, echoing longstanding opposition grievances over electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter list manipulations, and institutional bias. By invoking “infiltrators”- a term loaded with BJP’s own security rhetoric- he seeks to flip the script, portraying the ruling party as the true subverter of democracy. Critics within the BJP have dismissed these claims as sour grapes from a resurgent but frustrated opposition, pointing to the Election Commission’s clean audit of recent polls.