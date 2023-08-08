What is Sansad TV row which sparked outrage in Lok Sabha during no-confidence motion debate?

The contents of the narrow ticker running during live telecast of Lok Sabha proceedings today sparked a huge row during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha, started the debate following an uproar over BJP MPs asking why Rahul Gandhi was not the first speaker. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was listed as the next speaker.

But before his address, Danish Ali, MP from Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), pointed out that the ticker on Sansad TV was running updates on the government’s achievements instead of reflecting the ongoing debate proceedings. Incidentally, the Bahujan Samaj Party is neither backing nor opposing the no-confidence motion.

Ali’s remarks prompted a huge uproar and Opposition MPs started protesting. Amid the chaos, Speaker Om Birla said in a light vein, “Mere paas button nahi hai (I don’t have the button).” The Speaker also told Nishikant Dubey that the Opposition was “scared” of his speech.

VIDEO | "A discussion was underway on no-confidence motion, but an advertisement about government's achievements was being shown on Sansad TV after which we raised our objection to it," says BSP MP @KDanishAli. pic.twitter.com/edbFfozYxz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2023

The no-confidence motion was brought by the Opposition as a last-ditch attempt to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi into addressing Parliament on the Manipur situation.