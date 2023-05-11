scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Sachin Pilot to embark on five-day ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ over corruption, paper leak issue in Rajasthan

The former deputy to Gehlot also said that the march was not against anyone, but over issues such as corruption and paper leaks.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Sachin Pilot, Sachin Pilot news
Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses a press conference at his residence, in Jaipur, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Mounting pressure on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Congress’ central leadership in the run-up to the assembly polls, party leader and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot will begin his “Jan Sangharsh Yatra” from Ajmer on Thursday, covering nearly 125 km in five days on issues of corruption and paper leaks, reported PTI.

The Tonk MLA had earlier held a day-long fast, targetting the state government over alleged issues of corruption during the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government.

Also Read

He will be addressing a gathering near Ashok Udyan on Jaipur Road around noon before marching towards the state capital, and will also halt for the night at Tolamal village in Kishangarh.

Also Read

The former deputy to Gehlot also said that the march was not against anyone, but over issues such as corruption and paper leaks.

Also Read

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads publicly for more than two years.

In 2020, Pilot had led a rebellion in the party for a change of leadership in the state. However, Gehlot managed to survive and Pilot and some of his loyalists, were later ousted from the state cabinet.

More Stories on
Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-05-2023 at 11:26 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market