Rohingya refugees in India: Modi government to deport first batch of 7 immigrants to Myanmar; plea filed in SC

Rohingya refugees in India: Myanmar government has given its approval to the move after it verified Myanmarese citizenship of the illegal immigrants and their addresses in Rakhine State.

Rohingya refugees in India: In a first, India is set to deport a batch of seven Rohingya immigrants to their native country Myanmar. These immigrants were residing illegally in Assam. and were under detention at the Cachar Central Jail in Assam’s Silchar district since 2012, as per reports. These immigrants will be handed over to Myanmar authorities at Moreh border post in Manipur Thursday, a Home Ministry official said.

Myanmar government has given its approval to the move after it verified Myanmarese citizenship of the illegal immigrants and their addresses in Rakhine State. This will be a key event as India is sending Rohingyas back to their home country for the first time. These Rohingya were detained on July 29, 2012, for violating the Foreigners Act. Those to be deported are Md Jamal, Mohbul Khan, Jamal Hussain, Md Yonus, Sabir Ahmed, Rahim Uddin and Md Salam and are in the age bracket of 26-32 years, a Cachar district official said.

The Rohingyas, who fled to India after violence in the Western Rakhine State of Myanmar, are settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan. Human rights group Amnesty International has blamed Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and the country’s government for “burying their heads in the sand over the horrors unfolding in Rakhine State”.

Last year, the Centre had informed Parliament in 2017, over 14,000 Rohingya people, registered with the UN refugee agency UNHCR, stay in India. However, aid agencies estimate there are about 40,000 Rohingya people in the country. UN has described Rohingya Muslims as the most persecuted minority in the world.

Meanwhile, a fresh petition was filed in the Supreme Court against the central government’s move to deport these seven individuals. Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan told the apex court bench that Rohingya refugees were on the verge of being deported and the matter required urgent hearing. However, the bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, categorically told lawyers that it will not allow urgent mentioning of matters till the framing of “parameters” on such cases.

“No mentioning. We will work out the parameters then we will see as to how mentioning will be done,” the bench said. The bench also comprises Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph. The plea is likely to be taken up for hearing today.