Ramesh Agarwal, father of Oyo Rooms founder, dies after falling from Gurugram high-rise

Ramesh Agarwal, father of Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal, died on Friday after falling from a high-rise apartment in Gurugram, Haryana, news agency ANI reported.

He fell from the 20th floor of DLF The Crest building at Sector 54 in Gurugram.

Virender Vij, DCP East told the news agency, “Ramesh Agarwal (father of Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal) died after falling off the 20th floor in DLF The Crest, Sector 54, Gurugram. Inquest report u/s 174 CrPC carried out.”

He added that a police team has visited the place of the incident, and the body’s post-mortem has been completed.

The body has been handed over to the family, the cop said.

Also Read OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal gets married to Geetansha Sood; Check pictures

Further details awaited.