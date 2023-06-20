Rajnath Singh backs Uniform Civil Code, slams Opposition’s vote-bank politics

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is an integral part of the Directive Principles of the Constitution of India and criticised the Opposition for labelling the UCC as “politics of vote bank”. He was addressing a gathering in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Monday.

Singh’s remarks came amid the criticism faced by the Law Commission of India over its decision to seek views from the public, including religious bodies, on the UCC.

Also Read: Law Commission sets ball rolling on Uniform Civil Code, seeks public views within 30 days

“Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is part of the Directive Principles of our country. Why dispute over this? It is already implemented in Goa, Madhya Pradesh. I congratulate Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji who has taken the initiative in this direction,” he said, according to ANI.

Directly addressing the Opposition, the Defence Minister accused them of exaggerating the UCC issue for political gains. He stressed that politics should not be solely aimed at forming a government but should instead focus on nation-building and fostering social harmony.

Also Read: Chidambaram cautions people of Karnataka against Uniform Civil Code, NRC

According to ANI, “Hindus, Muslims, and Christians are all brothers. Many people in the Muslim community also vote for us, but some people only mislead. There is a need to avoid these people,” Defence Minister said.

The Defence Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to social harmony and expressed determination to work towards achieving it. He further elaborated on the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government during its nine years in power. Singh mentioned several path-breaking decisions such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the ANI reported.

Singh also highlighted the government’s efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and its focus on eliminating the colonial mindset while instilling a sense of pride in Indian heritage, traditions, and values among the people. He emphasised the steps taken for women’s empowerment, including providing pucca houses with toilets in rural areas and ensuring equal opportunities for women in various fields.

Regarding the Armed Forces, Singh mentioned the inclusion of girls in Sainik Schools and the posting of female officers at the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield, and on warships. He expressed the government’s commitment to building a self-reliant India in the defence sector and providing state-of-the-art weapons and technologies. Additionally, he highlighted the efforts to encourage youth to serve as defence scientists, according to ANI.