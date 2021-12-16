Rahul Gandhi calls minister Ajay Mishra ‘a criminal’ in Parliament as Congress intensifies attack against Modi govt

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also hit out at PM Narendra Modi and accused it of protecting a criminal.

The Congress party has sharpened its attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni continuing in the cabinet after the SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri case termed the October 3 violence a planned conspiracy. Mounting pressure against the government to sack the minister, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today raised the issue in Parliament and termed Mishra a “criminal”.

When Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called Rahul Gandhi’s name for asking a question, the latter chose to raise the Lakhimpur Kheri issue despite repeated objections by the Speaker. “A minister is involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri murder. It has been said that there was a conspiracy. We should be allowed to speak about that. The minister who killed farmers should resign. He should be punished. He should be expelled from the government. He is a criminal and action should be taken against him,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Rahul Gandhi had said that the Congress party will keep raising this issue and the government will have to sack Mishra. “This minister will have to resign in the end. We will not leave him until he is sent to prison. It may take five years or ten years or fifteen years but we won’t let him go,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also hit out at PM Narendra Modi and accused it of protecting a criminal. “The government’s refusal to sack Ajay Mishra Teni is the starkest indication of its moral bankruptcy. Narendra Modi ji, carefully curated spectacles of piety and wearing religious attire will not change the fact that you are protecting a criminal Ajay Mishra Teni should be sacked and charged in accordance with the law,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

The violence in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri took place on October 3 after a vehicle belonging to Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish ran over four farmers. The incident triggered violence in which four more people, including two BJP workers, were killed. Two separate FIRs were filed in connection with the incident and 13 accused including Ashish have been arrested.