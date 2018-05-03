Pro-Khalistani elements issue threat to Punjab minister, this time from US

Khalistani youth (Photo: ANI)

United States-based pro-Khalistan elements have issued a threat to Punjab Minister for Jails, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, in an apparent bid to warn him against opposing ‘Referendum 2020’. Randhawa had recently criticised the Referendum 2020.

As per an ANI report, advising the separatists to create a state of Khalistan in the country where they were presently living, Randhawa said, “If someone talks about Khalistan while sitting in Canada. He is the citizen of that country. It is the problem of Trudeau (Canadian Prime Minister) and not mine.”

However, a group by the name of Sikhs for Justice issued a video threatening the Punjab minister. In a tweet, the Sikh body said “Referendum 2020 – Responds to Punjab Jail Minister – Will you come to Canada or should we handle you in India”, ANI reports.

Using foul language against the minister, a man presumably a member of the group, said: “Wearing a tag of ‘Referendum 2020’, we are roaming openly the world over. If you have guts, spare yourself from bodyguards. You visit any gurudwara without security and our men will teach you a lesson”.

Last year, when Khalistani elements publicly issued a threat to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in the British Columbia province of Canada, India strongly protested with the Canadian administration.

Referendum 2020 asks Sikhs living across the world to build a consensus in favour of Khalistan and sign a declaration for the formation of a sovereign and independent country in “India-occupied Punjab”.

As per the referendum, Sikhs are the indigenous people of Punjab and have a historical homeland, are a separate religion and have the right to self-determination. The referendum also asks Sikhs to reject article 25(b)(2) of Constitution that says Sikhs are a part of Hindu religion.