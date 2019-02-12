‘Political vendetta’: BJP sees red as Chhattisgarh govt renames 5 schemes after Indira, Rajiv Gandhi

The order to rename the schemes was issued on Monday night, a senior government official here said. (Image source: PTI/ Reuters)

The newly-formed Congress government in Chhattisgarh has rechristened five schemes named after late Jan Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya by the previous BJP-led dispensation. These schemes of the urban administration and development department have now been named after former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and architect of the Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar.

The opposition BJP, however, expressed unhappiness, saying the step indicated “political vindictiveness”. The order to rename the schemes was issued on Monday night, a senior government official here told PTI. As per the order, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Swavlamban Yojna has been renamed as Rajiv Gandhi Swavlamban Yojna while Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Sarvasamaj Manglik Bhavan Yojna will now be known as Dr B R Ambedkar Sarvasamaj Manglik Bhavan Yojna, the official said.

Similarly, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya LED Path Prakash Yojna has been rechristened as Indira Priyadarshini LED Path Prakash Yojna, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Ajivika Kendra (livelihood centre) Yojna is now Rajiv Gandhi Ajivika Kendra Yojna while Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Shuddh Peyjal (clean drinking water) Yojna has been named as Indira Priyadarshini Shudhh Peyjal Yojna, he added.

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Raman Singh said they would protest against the government’s move during the ongoing session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly. “The state government deliberately rechristened schemes named after Pt Deendayal Upadhyayaji on his death anniversary, which was observed on Monday (February 11). This reflects Congress’ mentality,” Singh said in a statement.

He sought to know what the incumbent government had done to make these schemes better. “Without making any new provisions, they have just renamed the schemes which clearly indicates that it’s a new episode of ‘Badlapur’ (vindictive politics),” he alleged.