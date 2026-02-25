PM Modi Israel Visit highlights: In a historic first, as an Indian Prime Minister addressed the Israeli Knesset, Narendra Modi left little room for ambiguity on where India stood. He condemned the October 7, 2023 attacks in unequivocal terms, calling them “barbaric” and squarely blaming Hamas. Stressing solidarity, he said India stands with Israel “in this moment, and beyond.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tel Aviv for a two-day trip on Wednesday afternoon — aimed at deepening cooperation in defence, trade and technology between the two nations.
The PM, before heading to Israel, took to X and wrote, “I will be undertaking a State Visit to Israel today and tomorrow. Our nations share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership. Ties have significantly strengthened in the last few years. I will be holding talks with PM Netanyahu, in which we will discuss ways to strengthen cooperation across diverse fields. I will also meet President Isaac Herzog, President of Israel.”
He further added that he will be addressing Knesset, the Israeli Parliament. It is worth noting that this will be an Indian’s first address to the Knesset. “This is a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that connect us. I will also interact with the Indian diaspora, who have made a big contribution in strengthening the India-Israel friendship,” the PM said.
The visit focuses on bilateral talks with defence and trade cooperation in focus. Ties between the two countries will be upgraded to a “special strategic partnership” during the trip and multiple MoUs will be signed during the trip. This paves the way for joint development of advanced defence systems and an understanding to stand by each other in times of need. They two countries will also sign a much publicised MoU in the field of Defence cooperation.
“As part of the agreement, a secrecy mechanism will be established that will open several new categories so far unavailable,” sources told PTI.
After a historic speech in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for the second day of his state visit. This is his second visit to Israel since 2017. On his first day, he was warmly welcomed by Israeli leaders and addressed the parliament, marking a high point in India-Israel relations.
Prime Minister Modi has met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for delegation-level talks. The two leaders are expected to discuss economic, security, and political cooperation. The talks will be followed by an exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and press statements at the Hotel King David.
Earlier today, he also held talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
The Prime Minister’s day began with a visit to Yad Vashem, Israel’s official Holocaust memorial. Established in 1953 by the Knesset, the memorial honors the victims of the Holocaust.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to stand with Israel in “opposing terrorism and its supporters” as he wrapped up a two-day visit on Thursday focused on boosting cooperation on security issues and defence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from Jerusalem after concluding his two-day visit to Israel, during which he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressed the parliament, and interacted with the Indian diaspora.
Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! #fauda
List of Outcomes (27 in total) 🇮🇳 🇮🇱
State Visit of PM @narendramodi to Israel
Humanity must never become a victim of conflict, PM Modi said, adding that India has supported the Gaza peace plan.
Addressing the media in Jerusalem, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted a "broad and fundamental understanding" between India and Israel to deepen cooperation in frontier technologies, especially artificial intelligence, building on Israel’s participation in India’s recent AI summit. He said cybersecurity collaboration and horizon scanning mechanisms were also "discussed and finalised" through exchanged instruments.
In agriculture, both sides agreed to expand the India-Israel Industrial Innovation Fund and raise Joint Research Calls funding to $1.5 million each, boosting university research. The India-Israel Academic Cooperation Forum will strengthen research and education ties.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s significant engagements in Jerusalem during his visit to Israel. The Prime Minister addressed the Knesset and became the first recipient of its prestigious medal, recognising his leadership in strengthening India-Israel strategic ties. He attended a technology exhibition and was hosted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. PM Modi also paid tribute at Yad Vashem and met President Isaac Herzog. Delegation-level talks emphasised expanding cooperation across technology, defence, agriculture, trade, cybersecurity, and people-to-people exchanges.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India and Israel have elevated their strategic partnership to a Special Strategic Partnership, calling it a historic step. He said both sides will establish cooperation in critical and emerging technologies to drive innovation. Highlighting defence as a key pillar of bilateral ties, he noted that following last year’s Defence MoU, collaboration will expand in joint research, co-development and co-production. He also affirmed that the two nations will advance cooperation under IMEEC and the I2U2 partnership frameworks.
In Jerusalem, addressing a joint press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced key steps to deepen bilateral cooperation. He said both nations have decided to establish a critical and emerging technology partnership to drive innovation-led growth. He welcomed the signing of an agreement enabling the use of UPI in Israel, strengthening fintech collaboration. The leaders also agreed to expand cooperation in civil nuclear energy and space sectors, promote future-ready farming solutions, develop villages of excellence, and soon finalise a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement.
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti criticised the move, calling it contrary to India’s long-standing foreign policy. She claimed that most Indians oppose Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed disapproval of Modi warmly embracing him during the visit. According to her, such gestures send the wrong message internationally. She stated, "PM Modi, who represents 140 crore Indians, went there and hugged a criminal," calling it an inappropriate step for India’s global image.
Israeli Minister Gila Gamliel warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the strong bond between him and Benjamin Netanyahu. She emphasised that several ministers would sign agreements to boost cooperation in agriculture, AI, cybersecurity, defence, and other key sectors. Calling India and Israel "best friends," she said, "We are really excited to see PM Modi coming to Israel". She also expressed optimism about advancing the proposed FTA, noting it would open greater collaboration between governments and companies of both nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a delegation level talks in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi visited @yadvashem in Jerusalem this morning.
Yad Vashem is Israel's official Holocaust Memorial, situated in Jerusalem. It was established in 1953 by an act of the Knesset. The memorial is set up in memory of Jews murdered by the German Nazis. It also honours the ‘Righteous Among the Nations’ who risked their lives to rescue Jews during the Holocaust.
President of Israel, Isaac Herzog says, "Your visit to Israel is exciting the Israeli people with your friendship, your honesty and frankness, and with the expression of compassion and alliance with Israel and its story. I believe that India is an…
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I am glad that I have had the opportunity to meet you before in various places... Today is my opportunity to visit you. The people of India are eager to welcome you, and therefore, I especially invite you to visit…
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, planted a sapling at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Museum.
#watch | Jerusalem, Israel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, planted a sapling at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Museum.— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on Wednesday.
#watch | Jerusalem, Israel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Isaac Herzog, President of Israel.— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visit Yad Vashem - The World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem.
#watch | Jerusalem, Israel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visit Yad Vashem - The World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem.— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2026
PM Modi paid tribute to Holocaust victims here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day state visit drew huge attention not only on the streets of Israel and inside the Knesset, where he delivered a landmark speech on Wednesday, but also across social media.
On Thursday, conversations about his trip to Israel, made at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were widely discussed on platform X. Topics linked to his visit ranked among the top trends in the country, taking the second and third spots on Israel’s trending list.
The strong presence of his name online showed the high level of interest in his visit and the warm feelings many Israelis expressed towards him. This warmth was also visible during the visit itself. Netanyahu personally went to the airport to welcome Modi, highlighting the close ties between the two leaders.
After addressing the Israeli Parliament, Modi was presented with the Speaker of the Knesset Medal, one of the country’s top parliamentary honours. He became the first Indian Prime Minister to speak in the Knesset and the first foreign leader to receive this award. The honour was given in recognition of his personal efforts in deepening strategic relations between India and Israel.
In his speech, Modi spoke about the long history shared by the two nations. He said their connection goes back over 2,000 years, even before they became modern states. He referred to ancient Jewish texts that mention India and record early trade ties.
He also noted that Jewish communities have lived in India peacefully for centuries, practising their faith freely and taking part fully in society. He described this history as a source of pride for India.
PM Narendra Modi visits yadvashem Holocaust Memorial Museum commemorating the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust together with PM Netanyahu
PM 🇮🇳 Narendra Modi visits @yadvashem Holocaust Memorial Museum commemorating the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust together with PM 🇮🇱 @netanyahu
" A memorable performance of the song “I Love My India” by a remarkable ensemble of Divyang artists, bringing together Indian-origin Jews and Israeli citizens. This beautifully celebrates the shared heritage and enduring bonds between India and Israel! "
A memorable performance of the song "I Love My India" by a remarkable ensemble of Divyang artists, bringing together Indian-origin Jews and Israeli citizens.

This beautifully celebrates the shared heritage and enduring bonds between India and Israel!

The Indian diaspora in Israel also played a lively role in the visit. Modi watched a graceful Thiruvathira dance performed by the Keralam caregivers’ community in Israel, applauding their effort to preserve Indian cultural heritage abroad. These moments showed the soft power and people-to-people connection that complements political and economic ties.
Witnessed a graceful presentation of Thiruvathira by members of the Keralam caregivers' community. The performance reflected the greatness of Keralam's cultural traditions and the dedication of those who are passionate about it.

Proud to see our diaspora preserving India's rich…

During the visit, Israel’s Consul General Yaniv Revach praised the bond between India and Israel. He called India a global superpower and highlighted the close friendship between the two Prime Ministers. According to Revach, the relationship goes beyond formal diplomacy and reflects trust and mutual respect.
On PM Narendra Modi's visit to Israel, Israel's Consul General Yaniv Revach says, "There is a very special relation between Israel and India as a global superpower. Moreover, there is a special relationship between our two Prime Ministers... Prime Minister…
"Yesterday in Jerusalem, PM Netanyahu and I visited an exhibition which showcased special innovations from the world of technology. Got a glimpse of pioneering work by Israeli youth in areas such as AI, Quantum, healthcare, cyber security, water resources, agriculture and more. Urged Israeli companies to invest in India and work with our talented youth": PM Modi
Yesterday in Jerusalem, PM Netanyahu and I visited an exhibition which showcased special innovations from the world of technology. Got a glimpse of pioneering work by Israeli youth in areas such as AI, Quantum, healthcare, cyber security, water resources, agriculture and more.…
India and Israel prepared for key bilateral discussions on Thursday. A major focus is the India-Israel free trade agreement, which PM Modi mentioned during his address to the Knesset on Wednesday. He said the agreement would unlock huge potential for trade between the two countries.
In a memorable gesture, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu turned up in traditional Indian attire for a joint dinner with PM Modi in Jerusalem. Netanyahu wore a stone-coloured Nehru jacket, also known as a Modi jacket, over a white long-sleeved kurta. He paired it with dark navy trousers and polished black shoes.
Delighted by the gesture, PM Modi shared a video of Netanyahu’s outfit on X and wrote, “Bahut hi shaandar,” appreciating the thoughtful choice.
बहुत ही शानदार!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2026
भारतीय परिधान के प्रति आपका ये लगाव हमारे देश की समृद्ध संस्कृति और परंपराओं के प्रति आपके सम्मान को दर्शाता है। @netanyahu
Before leaving Israel, PM Modi will meet prominent members of the Indian-Jewish community. This interaction highlights the cultural and social bonds between India and Israel. After this, he will board his plane to return to New Delhi.
The Prime Minister’s day begins with a visit to Yad Vashem, Israel’s official Holocaust memorial. Established in 1953 by the Knesset, the memorial honors the victims of the Holocaust. This visit underscores PM Modi’s respect for history and his commitment to remembering global tragedies.
On the second day of his visit, PM Modi will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for delegation-level talks. The two leaders are expected to discuss economic, security, and political cooperation. The talks will be followed by an exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and press statements at the Hotel King David.
PM Modi will also hold discussions with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog. These meetings reflect the strong and growing relationship between the two countries.