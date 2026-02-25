PM Modi Israel Visit highlights: In a historic first, as an Indian Prime Minister addressed the Israeli Knesset, Narendra Modi left little room for ambiguity on where India stood. He condemned the October 7, 2023 attacks in unequivocal terms, calling them “barbaric” and squarely blaming Hamas. Stressing solidarity, he said India stands with Israel “in this moment, and beyond.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tel Aviv for a two-day trip on Wednesday afternoon — aimed at deepening cooperation in defence, trade and technology between the two nations.

The PM, before heading to Israel, took to X and wrote, “I will be undertaking a State Visit to Israel today and tomorrow. Our nations share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership. Ties have significantly strengthened in the last few years. I will be holding talks with PM Netanyahu, in which we will discuss ways to strengthen cooperation across diverse fields. I will also meet President Isaac Herzog, President of Israel.”

He further added that he will be addressing Knesset, the Israeli Parliament. It is worth noting that this will be an Indian’s first address to the Knesset. “This is a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that connect us. I will also interact with the Indian diaspora, who have made a big contribution in strengthening the India-Israel friendship,” the PM said.

The visit focuses on bilateral talks with defence and trade cooperation in focus. Ties between the two countries will be upgraded to a “special strategic partnership” during the trip and multiple MoUs will be signed during the trip. This paves the way for joint development of advanced defence systems and an understanding to stand by each other in times of need. They two countries will also sign a much publicised MoU in the field of Defence cooperation.

“As part of the agreement, a secrecy mechanism will be established that will open several new categories so far unavailable,” sources told PTI.

After a historic speech in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for the second day of his state visit. This is his second visit to Israel since 2017. On his first day, he was warmly welcomed by Israeli leaders and addressed the parliament, marking a high point in India-Israel relations.

Prime Minister Modi has met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for delegation-level talks. The two leaders are expected to discuss economic, security, and political cooperation. The talks will be followed by an exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and press statements at the Hotel King David.

Earlier today, he also held talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The Prime Minister’s day began with a visit to Yad Vashem, Israel’s official Holocaust memorial. Established in 1953 by the Knesset, the memorial honors the victims of the Holocaust.

