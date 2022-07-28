Partha Chatterjee sacked as Bengal minister days after arrest in SSC recruitment scam

Under pressure from the opposition over Partha Chatterjee’s arrest in connection with the Bengal teachers’ recruitment scam, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday sacked the TMC minister from Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet with immediate effect. Chatterjee was relieved of his duties as Minister in-charge for the Ministry for Industry, Commerce and Enterprise, Ministry for Information Technology and Electronics and Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs with effect from July 28, a notification issued by the state government read.

The development comes on a day when other TMC leaders, including party’s general secretary Kunal Ghosh, urged the party to expel Partha Chatterjee from the cabinet and strip him of all his party posts. The development came a day after another Rs 28 crore in cash was seized by the Enforcement Directorate from Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee’s flat at Kolkata’s Belgharia. At least Rs 50 crore in cash has been recovered from Mukherjee’s properties so far.

A disciplinary committee meeting has been convened at 5 pm by Trinamool’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee where the fate of Chatterjee’s role in the party will be decided. Reports suggest that Chatterjee may be removed from the party’s primary membership and the posts he holds within the party as well.