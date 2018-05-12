Narendra Modi in Nepal: PM says even IPL is connecting two countries now, mentions Sandeep Lamichhane

PM Narendra Modi prayed at Muktinath temple. (Source: PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently on a visit to Nepal, while speaking on Friday, said that Indian Premier League (IPL) is another way both the countries are connected to each other. PM Modi said that he was recently told about Sandeep Lamichhane from Nepal who was bought by Delhi Daredevils and is playing in the Indian Premier League. The Prime Minister said that he hopes that more players from Nepal take part in sports in India.

He later tweeted a part of his speech and said that connecting through sports will help people-to-people ties between India and Nepal. Connecting through cricket…more power to people-to-people ties between India and Nepal,” PM Modi’s tweet read.

Sandeep Lamichanne was bought by DD in IPL auction 2018 for Rs 20 lakh, making him the first player from Nepal to be picked up by an IPL franchise.

The leg-spinner rose to prominence with a successful outing at the 2016 U-19 World Cup where he guided Nepal to a creditable eighth place. He hogged the limelight by becoming the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 scalps in six innings at an average of 17 and an economy of 4.67.

On Saturday, he prayed at Nepal’s iconic Muktinath temple that is regarded sacred by both Hindus and Buddhists, becoming the first world leader to offer prayers there. PM Modi also offered prayers at the Pashupatinath temple, located on the banks of the Bagmati river. The Pashupatinath temple is regarded as the most sacred and oldest temple of Shiva (Pashupati) in Nepal.

“An auspicious start to Day 2 in Nepal! PM Modi visited the highly venerated Muktinath temple, located at 12,172 ft, to reinforce the strong cultural connect between India and Nepal. PM Modi offered prayers at the human-size golden statue of Lord Vishnu as Shri Mukti Narayan,” said Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson at the Ministry of External Affairs, after Modi’s visit to the Muktinath temple.